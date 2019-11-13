Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scores on birthday

Hertl tallied a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

The Czech forward got himself a goal for his 26th birthday, with the tally stretching the Sharks' lead to 5-1 at the time. Hertl's on a four-game point streak, with four goals and three helpers in that span. For the year, he's on a point-per-game pace with eight markers and 11 assists in 19 contests.