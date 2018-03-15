Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scores overtime winner

Hertl tallied two goals, including the overtime winner, in a 4-3 victory over the Oilers on Wednesday.

This is nice for Hertl's fantasy owners to see, as he had only managed two goals in his previous 18 games. The Czech is getting the most minutes, and power-play minutes, of his career, so the opportunity is there. He just needs to make the most of it.

