Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scores twice in overtime loss

Hertl scored two goals and recorded five shots during Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to Ottawa.

The 23-year-old forward is quietly in line for a career-best offensive showing with 12 goals and 12 assists through 39 games. He's hardly a reliable game-to-game option outside of deeper settings, but with a role on the No. 1 power-play unit, Hertl's fantasy arrow is pointing up. It wouldn't be shocking if he began to score a little more consistently over the coming weeks, either.