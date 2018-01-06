Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scores twice in overtime loss
Hertl scored two goals and recorded five shots during Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to Ottawa.
The 23-year-old forward is quietly in line for a career-best offensive showing with 12 goals and 12 assists through 39 games. He's hardly a reliable game-to-game option outside of deeper settings, but with a role on the No. 1 power-play unit, Hertl's fantasy arrow is pointing up. It wouldn't be shocking if he began to score a little more consistently over the coming weeks, either.
More News
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Two points Thursday•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Fashions two points in convincing win•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Three-point night against Vancouver•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Can't buy goal Saturday•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Huge effort Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Receiving increased power-play time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...