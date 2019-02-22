Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scoring coming in bunches
Hertl scored a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 4-0 drubbing of the Penguins.
Hertl got the party started just 57 seconds in, then added his second power-play tally at the 13:19 mark of the opening frame. This effort snapped a three-game point drought for the 2012 first-rounder, but he still has four multi-point efforts in his last seven games and three multi-goal outings in his last 10.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...