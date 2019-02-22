Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scoring coming in bunches

Hertl scored a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 4-0 drubbing of the Penguins.

Hertl got the party started just 57 seconds in, then added his second power-play tally at the 13:19 mark of the opening frame. This effort snapped a three-game point drought for the 2012 first-rounder, but he still has four multi-point efforts in his last seven games and three multi-goal outings in his last 10.