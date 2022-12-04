Hertl scored two goals Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

He laid them down in under four minutes in the first period. Hertl opened the scoring with an open-net snipe from along the goal line after the puck bounced to him off the end boards. His second was a tap-in of an Erik Karlsson centering pass. It was Hertl's second two-goal game in his last three outings. He now has nine goals in 27 contests so far and has his sights set on a third, 30-goal season.