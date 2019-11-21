Play

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Set to miss Thursday's tilt

Hertl (undisclosed) is expected to be sidelined against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hertl went pointless in his previous two contests, a sharp turn for the winger considering he was previously on a five-game point steak. The Czech native racked up 21 points in 22 games this year and was on pace to top his 74-point campaign from last season. If he avoids a significant absence, the 25-year-old could still top the 70-point mark and push for 80.

More News
Our Latest Stories