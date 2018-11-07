Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Set to sit with head injury
Hertl (head) won't play Tuesday's game versus the Wild, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Hertl's absence will allow Antti Suomela to re-enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch. Hertl is having a fantastic start to the year with 14 points through 14 games, and his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Stars.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...