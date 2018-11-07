Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Set to sit with head injury

Hertl (head) won't play Tuesday's game versus the Wild, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Hertl's absence will allow Antti Suomela to re-enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch. Hertl is having a fantastic start to the year with 14 points through 14 games, and his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Stars.

