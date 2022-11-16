Hertl recorded an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hertl had a solid performance, and he capped it off by setting up Logan Couture's empty-net tally. Through seven outings in November, Hertl's posted three goals and six assists to bounce back from a slow start to the season. Overall, he's at four markers, 11 helpers, 34 shots on net, 20 hits, 15 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating in 18 appearances while maintaining a top-line role.