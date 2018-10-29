Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Shakes off injury, collects two helpers
Hertl (undisclosed) produced two assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Ducks.
This was what Hertl owners wanted to see after the Czech skater was forced out of the previous game with an undisclosed issue. He's on fire as the owner of two goals and eight assists amid a six-game point streak.
