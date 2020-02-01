Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Shifted to injured reserve

Hertl (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, Hertl moves to IR after being declared out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. The Sharks' forward is expected to be ready for next season's training camp, but Hertl's absence is a big blow to San Jose's playoff hopes this year.