Hertl (lower body) will miss Wednesday's matchup on the road against Anaheim, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Hertl will again be out when the Sharks visit Anaheim on Wednesday in the last game before the All-Star break. The veteran will potentially play in the All-Star game and look to bolster the scoring for the Sharks after the break. The 30-year-old will look to record 20 or more goals in three straight seasons as he's currently at 15 through 48 games.