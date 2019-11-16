Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Slated to return Saturday
Hertl (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Hertl is dealing with a minor knee issue, but it appears it won't keep him from the ice as the 26-year-old took line rushes with the second unit during Saturday's morning skate. The Czech winger has an opportunity to extend his five-game goal streak and add to his total of 21 points over 20 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.