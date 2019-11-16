Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Slated to return Saturday

Hertl (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Hertl is dealing with a minor knee issue, but it appears it won't keep him from the ice as the 26-year-old took line rushes with the second unit during Saturday's morning skate. The Czech winger has an opportunity to extend his five-game goal streak and add to his total of 21 points over 20 games.