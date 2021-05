Hertl notched an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Hertl set up the opening tally by Erik Karlsson in the first period. The 27-year-old Hertl has surged to the finish line in 2020-21 with six goals and eight assists in his last nine appearances. The Czech center is up to 42 points, 105 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating through 48 outings overall.