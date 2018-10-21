Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Stays hot with trio of assists
Hertle registered three assists, a plus-2 rating and two shots Saturday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Hertl's hat trick of helpers extended his point streak to three games and he now has two goals and seven points in eight games to start the season. The Czech forward could break the 50-point mark for the first time in his career and should be owned in all formats.
