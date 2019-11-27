Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Still not ready
Hertl (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Jets, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Hertl was able to skate Wednesday, marking a big step in his recovery, but the 26-year-old will miss a fourth straight contest. The Sharks will continue to roll out 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and Barclay Goodrow is expected to center the team's second line. Goodrow hasn't posted a point in that role while Hertl has been out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.