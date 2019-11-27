Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Still not ready

Hertl (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Jets, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hertl was able to skate Wednesday, marking a big step in his recovery, but the 26-year-old will miss a fourth straight contest. The Sharks will continue to roll out 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and Barclay Goodrow is expected to center the team's second line. Goodrow hasn't posted a point in that role while Hertl has been out.