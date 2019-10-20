Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Strikes on man advantage

Hertl scored a power-play goal on six shots but went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

It was a mixed performance for Hertl, who scored his goal in the first minute of the third period. All six of his points have come in the last three games, with two on the man advantage and one shorthanded. The versatile forward plays in all situations, and Hertl's 74-point campaign last year showed he is capable of strong offensive numbers.