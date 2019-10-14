Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Strikes shorthanded

Hertl scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

After five pointless games to start the season, the Czech forward assisted on Kevin Labanc's first-period tally before scoring a shorthanded marker in the second. Hertl's slow start has been discouraging after his 74-point breakout last season. Fantasy owners will hope Sunday's effort is the start of a hot stretch.

