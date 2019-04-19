Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Strikes twice in win
Hertl scored two goals, one on the power play, on five shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Hertl's first goal came 1:16 into the game, and his second tally provided an important insurance goal in the third period. He has four scores and an assist while taking 23 shots in five games in the series.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...