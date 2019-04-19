Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Strikes twice in win

Hertl scored two goals, one on the power play, on five shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Hertl's first goal came 1:16 into the game, and his second tally provided an important insurance goal in the third period. He has four scores and an assist while taking 23 shots in five games in the series.

