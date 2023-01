Hertl produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hertl set up linemate Kevin Labanc on the opening tally 4:39 into the game. While Hertl has gone five games without a goal, he's picked up three helpers and an even plus-minus rating in that span. The 29-year-old center is up to 13 tallies, 25 assists, 99 shots on net, 48 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 40 appearances.