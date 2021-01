Hertl posted an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Hertl had the lone helper on Brent Burns' game-winning goal at 18:12 of the third period. Through six games, Hertl has been an effective presence on offense, with three goals and seven points. Four of his points have come on the power play, but he's not doing as well at even strength with a minus-6 rating. As long as he's at a point-per-game pace, he's a lock for virtual lineups.