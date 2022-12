Hertl has served his two-game suspension and will be eligible to play after the holiday break against the Canucks on Tuesday.

Hertl was rolling prior to getting banned for two games with 14 points in his previous 12 contests, including five points with the man advantage. With his suspension behind him, Hertl should immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and the No. 1 power-play unit, making him a top-end fantasy target.