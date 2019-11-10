Play

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Tallies in shootout win

Hertl scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Predators.

Hertl's hot run continues, with three goals and six points in his last three games. He's maintained a point-per-game pace with 18 points in as many contests. The Czech forward also has 43 shots and 10 PIM this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories