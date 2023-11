Hertl scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Hertl's tally tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. The 30-year-old has been better of late with two goals and four assists over his last six games. He's up to 11 points (four on the power play) with 39 shots on net, 17 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 16 appearances in a top-line role.