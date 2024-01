Hertl scored a power-play goal and added 10 PIM in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Hertl tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period, but the Sharks couldn't get ahead after that. The 30-year-old turned up his offense with nine tallies and three assists over 14 outings in December. For the season, he's managed 13 goals, 28 points (nine on the power play), 90 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 26 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-19 rating over 36 contests in a top-line role.