Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Tallies shorthanded goal

Hertl scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hertl opened the scoring while the Sharks were killing a too many men minor. The 26-year-old has been fairly consistent this season, with 11 goals and 25 points through 30 appearances. Eight of his points have come on special teams -- six on the power play and two more while shorthanded.

