Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Three-point effort in win

Hertl scored an empty-net goal and added a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Evander Kane's hat trick rightfully stole the show Wednesday, but Hertl had helpers on Kane's first and third goals of the game. The Czech center has five points in his last two games after being held off the scoresheet in five straight outings to start 2019-20.

