Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Three-point effort in win
Hertl scored an empty-net goal and added a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Evander Kane's hat trick rightfully stole the show Wednesday, but Hertl had helpers on Kane's first and third goals of the game. The Czech center has five points in his last two games after being held off the scoresheet in five straight outings to start 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.