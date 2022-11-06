Hertl scored a goal, added two assists, went plus-2 and logged three hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Hertl, Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc combined for three goals and eight points as the Sharks' line had an excellent game. It just wasn't enough to match the heroics of Anthony Stolarz between the pipes, as the Ducks weathered a storm and came away with a win. Hertl has multiple points in three of the last four games, and his offense looks to be coming around after a slow start to the season. He has two goals, nine helpers, 25 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 14 appearances.