Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Three-point night against Vancouver

Hertl potted his third goal of the season and added two assists in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

Hertl hadn't scored in nine straight games before finally breaking out of the slump against Vancouver. He has the potential to explode on any given night, but his inconsistency causes headaches for his fantasy owners. With nine points in 15 contests, the second-liner winger is a decent fantasy play in deeper formats, but his streakiness makes him a tough start in shallower leagues.