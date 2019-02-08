Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Three-point night in win
Hertl scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames. One of his tallies took place on the power play.
Hertl now has four points in three games since teams reconvened following All-Star Weekend. Averaging nearly a point per game -- 49 points in 50 games -- Hertl is having a career year in 2018-19. He also is enjoying a career-best 20.7 shooting percentage. The 25-year-old added three blocked shots and dished out a hit in Thursday's win.
