Hertl scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Hertl struck twice in the first period and added the secondary helper on Evander Kane's goal in the third period. Their line with John Leonard accounted for eight of the nine points earned by Sharks skaters in the contest. The biggest question around Hertl is if he can stay healthy for the full season after losing time to injuries last year. The Czech forward had 74 points in 77 games in 2018-19 -- a top-six role and good chemistry with his linemates could have him challenging the 50-point mark this year.