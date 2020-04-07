Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Trending well in recovery

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said Thursday that Hertl (knee) is "well ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Even with the NHL season suspended and facing an uncertain date for play to resume, Hertl is already turning his focus to getting ready for training camp in advance of the 2020-21 campaign. Fortunately, the Czech forward seems to have endured no significant snags in his rehab since undergoing surgery in early February. He expects to receive full clearance ahead of camp this fall.