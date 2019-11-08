Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Trio of points in win
Hertl scored a power-play goal and dished two assists at even strength in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.
Hertl set up goals by Timo Meier and Radim Simek in the first period before striking on the power-play himself in the second. The three-point effort -- his third of the year -- gives Hertl six goals and 17 points in 17 contests. He has five points in his last two games, a hot run he'll look to keep going against the Predators on Saturday.
