Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Two-assist performance
Hertl collected two assists and won 11 of 16 faceoffs in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Hertl won the faceoff that led to Timo Meier's game-winning goal midway through the second period, then set up Logan Couture's empty-netter to clinch the win late in the third. The 26-year-old Hertl is up to 23 points in 24 games and appears to be poised to produce a second straight 30-goal, 70-point season for the Sharks.
