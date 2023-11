Hertl scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund set each other up on the Sharks' first two goals. This was Hertl's third multi-point effort of the season, two of which have come in the last three games. He's at two goals, seven helpers, 28 shots on net, 12 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 13 appearances.