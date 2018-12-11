Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Two points in convincing win

Hertl generated a power-play goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Devils in San Jose.

The Sharks have a penchant for creating scoring chances around the crease, and this time it was Hertl with the nifty spin move to guide the puck around a few defenders and past netminder Keith Kinkaid. Hertl is up to nine goals and 14 assists through 27 games, which has the Czech skater on pace for 20 more single-season points than he's ever had before.