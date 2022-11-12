Hertl scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist, went plus-2, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Hertl's third-period tally ended up as the game-winner, as the Stars pushed but fell short of tying the contest. He's scored in three straight outings, and he has multiple points in four of his last six games. For the season, the 28-year-old is up to four goals, 10 helpers, 30 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 16 appearances.