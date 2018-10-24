Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Two points in win
Hertl had two points and a team-high five shots on goal Tuesday in a 5-4 win versus the Predators.
During San Jose's three-game win streak, Hertl has recorded six points. His helper on Tuesday came while the Sharks were killing a penalty, and the Czech-born forward now has nine points on the season in as many games. Next up for San Jose is a road contest against Carolina.
More News
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Stays hot with trio of assists•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Registers goal in loss•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Main distributor on two goals•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Details on contract emerge•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Contract renewed for four years•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.