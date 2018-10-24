Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Two points in win

Hertl had two points and a team-high five shots on goal Tuesday in a 5-4 win versus the Predators.

During San Jose's three-game win streak, Hertl has recorded six points. His helper on Tuesday came while the Sharks were killing a penalty, and the Czech-born forward now has nine points on the season in as many games. Next up for San Jose is a road contest against Carolina.

