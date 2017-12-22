Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Two points Thursday
Hertl scored a power-play goal and added an assist on Kevin Labanc's overtime winner during Thursday's 5-4 triumph over the Canucks.
Hertl's quietly amassed four goals in the past six games. The 2012 first-rounder's unnecessary showboating during a four-goal performance in his third NHL game was the hockey equivalent of peaking in high school, as he hasn't done much of note with his career since.
