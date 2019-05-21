Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Unavailable for do-or-die contest

Hertl (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's must-win Game 6 against the Blues, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The injury bug couldn't have hit the Sharks at a worse time. Hertl and Erik Karlsson (undisclosed) have already been ruled out of Game 6, and captain Joe Pavelski has been labeled a game-time decision for the must-win match. Hertl can only hope that his teammates will be able to pull off the upset on the road Tuesday to give him an opportunity to rejoin the lineup for Game 7 in San Jose on Thursday.