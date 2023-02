Hertl will miss Monday's matchup with Seattle for personal reasons, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Coach David Quinn expects Hertl to return to the lineup Thursday against Nashville. The 29-year-old center has generated 15 goals, 47 points, 124 shots on goal and 60 hits in 55 games this season. Timo Meier (upper body) won't play either versus the Kraken, so the Sharks will have 11 forwards and seven bluelienrs in the lineup Monday.