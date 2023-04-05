Hertl (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Hertl was a doubt after being forced to leave Tuesday's matchup with the Avs after logging just 10:02 of ice time. Fortunately for fantasy players and fans alike, the Czech winger appears to have avoided a serious injury. In his last 15 contests, Hertl has notched six goals and six assists, including six power-play points, and figures to offer top-end fantasy value even versus Colorado.