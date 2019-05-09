Sharks' Tony Sund: Signing with Sharks

Sund signed a one-year contract with the Sharks on Thursday.

Sund played in the Finnish Elite League during the 2018-19 season, logging career highs in points (35), goals (eight), assists (27) and games played (60). Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement that they particularly like the 23-year-old's vision and how he has developed over his time with Sport Vaasa in the FEL in addition to the previous month he spent with the Finnish National Team.

Our Latest Stories