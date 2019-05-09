Sharks' Tony Sund: Signing with Sharks
Sund signed a one-year contract with the Sharks on Thursday.
Sund played in the Finnish Elite League during the 2018-19 season, logging career highs in points (35), goals (eight), assists (27) and games played (60). Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement that they particularly like the 23-year-old's vision and how he has developed over his time with Sport Vaasa in the FEL in addition to the previous month he spent with the Finnish National Team.
