Sharks' Trevor Carrick: Joins Sharks from AHL
Carrick was recalled by San Jose on Saturday.
With Jacob Middleton (undisclosed) being placed on injured reserve, the Sharks needed to fill a roster spot ahead of Saturday's game versus Anaheim. In Carrick, the Sharks have an offensive defenseman who, a season ago, collected 47 points in 71 games with AHL Charlotte.
