Sharks' Trevor Carrick: Placed on waivers
Carrick landed on waivers Monday in order to send him down to the minors, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Carrick tallied nine goals and 38 assists in 71 games for AHL Charlotte last season, adding another 12 points in 16 postseason games. The 25-year-old has put up solid offensive numbers in the minors, but hasn't been able to earn a permanent spot on the 23-man roster. It will likely be another year spent in the AHL for the 25-year-old this season, though he should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups if the Sharks' blue line picks up some injuries, assuming he clears.
