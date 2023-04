Robins was called up from AHL San Jose on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Robins has gone nearly two years between call-ups. He ranks fifth in scoring for the Barracuda with 17 goals and 21 assists through 63 games. This is likely a late-season audition for the 21-year-old, who was selected 56th over in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.