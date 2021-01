Robins signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Friday.

The Sharks selected Robins with the 56th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old winger spent the 2019-20 season in the WHL, racking up 33 goals and 73 points in 62 games with the Saskatoon Blades. He's likely still a few years away from making the jump to the NHL, but he's got top-six potential.