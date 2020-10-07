Robins was drafted 56th overall by the Sharks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Robins brings a nice mix of skill and desire to the table, and that makes him a real sleeper pick for the Sharks. He consistently challengers opposing defenders with the puck on his stick and can win a battle along the boards to make a play. His only knock? Robins stands just 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, and his rugged game could take a toll. Robins posted 33 goals and 73 points in 62 games for WHL Saskatoon this past season and has experience playing both center and wing. Robins is the type of versatile player all NHL clubs should be seeking at this point in the draft.