Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Called up to big stage
Grosenick was called up from AHL San Jose on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Starting goalie Martin Jones is suspected to be dealing with any kind of some sort, so Grosenick will be on hand for Saturday's home game against the Penguins. The Wisconsin native hasn't played in an NHL game since 2014-15, and he's appeared in just two games total at the highest level, so he won't have tangible fantasy value unless Jones takes a turn for the worse.
More News
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Dropped by Sharks•
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Inks two-year extension with Sharks•
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Clears waivers and joins AHL San Jose•
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Placed on waivers•
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Will see preseason action Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Returns to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...