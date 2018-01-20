Grosenick was called up from AHL San Jose on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Starting goalie Martin Jones is suspected to be dealing with any kind of some sort, so Grosenick will be on hand for Saturday's home game against the Penguins. The Wisconsin native hasn't played in an NHL game since 2014-15, and he's appeared in just two games total at the highest level, so he won't have tangible fantasy value unless Jones takes a turn for the worse.