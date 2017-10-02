Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Dropped by Sharks
Grosenick was waived by the Sharks on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The undrafted netminder who calls Wisconsin home hasn't appeared in an NHL game since doing so with the Sharks in the 2014-15 campaign. However, given that he's been associated with Team Teal's top development affiliate for four years and counting, this tells us that he's most likely to become a career AHLer and therefore has no fantasy value.
