Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Returns to minors
Grosenick was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Grosenick was called up to backup Aaron Dell while Martin Jones (undisclosed) was on injured reserve. Jones is expected to return after the All-Star break, so Grosenick will remain in minors for the time being.
